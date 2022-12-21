Generation Why Ep. 5: The joyous appeal of sad media

On the fifth and final episode of Generation Why, hosts Serenity and Avery talk about the appeal of sad media, specifically in music. They discuss how teenagers are drawn to melancholic songs, which is reflected in the popular artists of the 2020s.

They interview Brian Switzer, a Carlmont music teacher, and a professional trumpeter. He provides an experienced point of view on the matter and reflects on this genre throughout multiple generations.

The episode concludes with a few final thoughts on the topic as well as the hosts’ music and movie recommendations.