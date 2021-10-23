Red, White, & True Ep. 3: All Gallows Eve

Welcome back to Red, White, & True, a podcast that aims to navigate the world of polarized, partisan politics. Join host Chesney Evert and guest Darrell Koltsov to discuss the moral implications of capital punishment and its pointed emergence around spooky season.

“Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” are three rights granted to all people born in the United States, the first of which can be stripped away from convicts on death row. Proponents of the death penalty argue that it creates peace for those affected by violent crimes, while opposers characterize it as barbaric and inhumane.

Despite the death penalty’s modifications throughout history, has it stood the test of time in our criminal justice system?

Got any questions, qualms, or queries? Email [email protected].