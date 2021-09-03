The Reel Ramble Ep. 1: ‘The Suicide Squad’ review and ‘Inglourious Basterds’ discussion

In this episode of The Reel Ramble, Izaan Masud and Isabel Wright give their thoughts on James Gunn’s new film, “The Suicide Squad.” They talk about their feelings about the movie, and its unfortunate performance at the box office.

In the second half, their guest MJ Valdes comes on the show to talk about her favorite movie, “Inglourious Basterds,” directed by Quintin Tarantino.

Letterboxd Accounts:

Isabel Wright: @lil1zzyvert

Izaan Masud: @izaan_idk

MJ’s: @mjvaldes