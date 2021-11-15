Talkupation Ep. 4: The journey of a journalist

Today’s episode explores the life of an experienced journalist. This educational podcast provides information about various occupations for listeners who may be interested in pursuing a certain career.

Host Carolina Cuadros interviews guest Shira Stein about her job as a journalist for Bloomberg. She fills in listeners on how unique and different her days are. Press the play button for an engaging and educational 15 minutes.

Talkupation is open to ideas and feedback, so if anyone is interested in being interviewed or providing input, email [email protected].