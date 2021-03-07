Arospace Ep. 2: Combatting phobias and gatekeepers
In the second episode of Arospace, hosts Jack Hansen and Elise Hsu discuss discrimination that members of the aromantic and asexual communities face within the LGBTQ+ community and in general society. They are joined by guest Mark Chen, who shares his views and experiences with aphobia.
Follow us on Instagram! @arospacepodcast
Follow us on Twitter! @ArospacePodcast
Music provided by Argofox
Twitter: @chlseachng
Twitter: @the_mother_duck
Twitter: @jackhansen108