Arospace Ep. 2: Combatting phobias and gatekeepers

Chelsea Chang, Elise Hsu, and Jack Hansen|March 7, 2021

In the second episode of Arospace, hosts Jack Hansen and Elise Hsu discuss discrimination that members of the aromantic and asexual communities face within the LGBTQ+ community and in general society. They are joined by guest Mark Chen, who shares his views and experiences with aphobia.

