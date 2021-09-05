Gender Chicken Tender Ep. 1: Coming out from the shell! What is gender?

Together, host Chels Chang and guest speaker Kasey Liu kick off the first episode of Gender Chicken Tender, a podcast dedicated to exploring the gender spectrum, identities, and everything in between.

In this first episode, Chang and Liu discuss two of the central elements to many genderqueer communities: gender and pronouns.

Giving a broad overview of these topics, they describe a few gender identities and the difference between gender and sex, as well as the different types of pronouns and what they might signify.

Music provided by Argofox