TypeLife Ep. 1: Back to basics
Learning about personality types has never been easier with the podcast TypeLife! Come and listen with your one and only host, Maya Campbell, and learn about yourself and your thinking processes.
This podcast will be covering personality typing systems, how to type yourself, and how to type others. The first episode of TypeLife will be going over basic information about typology, mainly the Myers-Briggs personality type system.
This episode is all about establishing a baseline of relatively simple information and keeping everything relatively simple. For example, typing by letter is about the worst thing one can do to find their own personality type. Confused? Press play.
